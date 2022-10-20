Where Bruins Forward Brad Marchand’s Injury Timeline Stands

BOSTON — Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk returned from injury sooner than expected and will make his season debut Thursday night.

Will Bruins star forward Brad Marchand, who is recovering from double hip surgery this offseason, follow a similar path? Don’t get your hopes up Bruins fans.

While Marchand was a full participant at Thursday’s morning skate, per Eric Russo of Bruins.com, Boston first-year coach Jim Montgomery revealed there hasn’t been much of a change in Marchand’s recovery timeline. The winger is still expected to return around Thanksgiving.

“Not as much as I would like. I’ll tell you that,” Montgomery told reporters, according to Russo. “He looks pretty good out there. Nothing has changed as of yet. I’m going to keep working on it for you and for the team.”

Even though it doesn’t look like Marchand will come back prior to what was originally anticipated, it is a good sign that he’s been increasing his workload. Prior to the season, Marchand said this injury was unlike any other he has ever dealt with and needs to “follow the process.”

Without Marchand in the lineup, the Bruins haven’t skipped a beat in Montgomery’s offense-friendly system. Entering Thursday night’s contest against the Anaheim Ducks, Boston leads the entire NHL with 5.25 goals per game.

Elsewhere on the injury front, Charlie McAvoy skated with the team Thursday, but wore a non-contact jersey. McAvoy hasn’t played this season yet, either, after undergoing a left shoulder arthroscopic stabilization procedure in the offseason. The Bruins top man on the blue line seems on track to return sometime in December.