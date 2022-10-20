‘One Of The Best?’ Patriots Wideout Earns High Praise From NFL Analyst

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is in the midst of an impressive NFL campaign and the 25-year-old garnered some noteworthy recognition from one former NFL player.

Dan Orlovsky, who formerly served as an NFL quarterback for seven years, believes that Meyers — after four games played this season — has earned himself into the conversation as being regarded as “one of the best.”

“We can absolutely start putting @jkmyrs5 in the conversation for ‘one of the best #NFL routes runners.’ … QBs job eeeaaassayy @Patriots,” Orlovsky tweeted on Wednesday.

Attached to the tweet is a video of Meyers running several routes, clips from the season, to which Orlovsky breaks down.

“It’s time to put New England Patriot wide receiver Jakobi Meyers in the conversation for one of the best route runners we have in the NFL right now,” Orlovsky said. “Now, the reason why he’s become one of the best route runners we have in the league right now is he’s kind’ve telling a different story all the time. … You’re talking about a guy that is having, creating the ability to get himself open.”

With the Patriots currently 3-3, Meyers missed two games after suffering a knee injury during New England’s Week 2 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, despite having missed a third of the season thus far, Meyers remains the Patriots leader in receiving yards with 321. Meyers has also recorded 24 receptions off 31 targets with one touchdown.