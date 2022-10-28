Why Kendrick Perkins Has Little Faith In Lakers’ Russell Westbrook

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook has easily become the most scrutinized player in the NBA, surpassing Ben Simmons of the Brooklyn Nets.

However, in wake of news surrounding Westbrook’s new role — off the bench — for the Lakers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, ex-player turned analyst Kendrick Perkins is skeptical of the former league MVP’s ability to adapt.

“This is an audition for Russell Westbrook,” Perkins said during a discussion on ESPN’s “NBA Today” Friday. “Not just to help the Lakers get wins but this an audition because the rest of the world is going to be watching to see how he handles this situation. And No. 3, I honestly don’t believe he is going to handle it well. … The reason he missed last game was because he had a hamstring injury that he basically blamed on Darvin Ham and the coaching staff for having to come in off the bench.”

Perkins added: “I’m telling you this right now: Russell Westbrook is not happy about this situation. … And this is just the first step of the ending of Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers — as far as them growing apart and them finding a trade or possibly sending him home. Because if he gets to the point where he gives any type of negative energy, they’re not going to deal with him no more.”

Westbrook, much like his debut season in Los Angeles, remains in the middle of massive offensive woes. The 33-year-old is currently averaging 10.3 points per game while shooting 28.9% from the field and 8.3% from 3-point territory — all career lows.

The Lakers are winless at 0-4 to begin their 2022-23 campaign, and will take the floor against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. Tipoff from Target Center is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.