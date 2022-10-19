Yankees Make Notable Roster Changes Before 2022 ALCS Vs. Astros

The New York Yankees just got done wiping champagne from their goggles, yet it’s back to work Wednesday night when the Bronx Bombers visit the Houston Astros for Game 1 of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park.

As such, the Yankees, who defeated the Cleveland Guardians in Game 5 of the AL Division Series on Tuesday night in New York, announced their ALCS roster, which features a few notable changes.

The Yankees added Oswald Peraza, Frankie Montas and Greg Weissert. They subtracted Aaron Hicks, Marwin González and Lucas Luetge.

The full roster is below.

Our roster is set for the ALCS ?#RepBX pic.twitter.com/HDNb1nuLtK — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 19, 2022

Hicks’ removal from the roster comes on the heels of a knee injury suffered Tuesday. He’ll miss the remainder of New York’s postseason run.

Peraza’s inclusion is interesting because the Yankees benched Isiah Kiner-Falefa for the final two games of their ALDS against the Guardians. Kiner-Falefa, a glove-first infielder, slashed .261/.314/.327 with four home runs, 48 RBIs and 22 stolen bases in his first season as New York’s starting shortstop, and the Yankees could look for an offensive spark at the position with Peraza, a top-100 prospect who made his MLB debut in September.