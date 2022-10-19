Yankees Vs. Astros Live Stream: Watch ALCS Game 1 Online, On TV

The Yankees and the Astros face off in a 2019 American League Championship Series rematch Wednesday at Minute Maid Park.

Jameson Taillon and Justin Verlander get the starts in Game 1 for New York and Houston, respectively. The No. 1 seed Astros handled the Mariners with ease in the AL Division Series, sweeping Seattle, 3-0. The road to the ALCS was a tougher one for the Bronx Bombers as the Yankees completed their series against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday and won the series, 3-2.

All eyes will be Aaron Judge and Yordan Alvarez, each team’s respective home run leaders, as New York and Houston hope to get off to a strong start in the best-of-seven series.

Here’s all of the viewing information for Yankees-Astros Game 1:

When: Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 7:37 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live Stream: TBS