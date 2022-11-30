Bills Star Pass Rusher Von Miller Reveals Severity Of Knee Injury

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller understands things could be a lot worse, as he avoided a season-ending ACL tear when he injured his knee on Thanksgiving.

The star pass rusher will miss Buffalo’s road contest against the New England Patriots on Thursday night, but Miller doesn’t expect his injury to keep him out much longer than that.

Miller detailed the severity of his knee ailment during his “The VonCast” podcast Tuesday as he revealed he’s dealing with “damage” to his lateral meniscus.

“The news is not the best of news, but it’s definitely not the worst of news,” Miller said, as transcribed by The Buffalo News’ Katherine Fitzgerald. “It’s kind of in the middle.”

Miller, who has eight sacks on the season, is hopeful with the Bills going to be on a longer break after facing the Patriots that it will give him enough time to return Dec. 11 when Buffalo hosts the New York Jets.

“I do feel like I can play through that,” Miller said, per Fitzgerald. “So, I’m just gonna wait a little bit, wait a little bit, let the swelling go down for about seven to 10 days. And hopefully, right before the Jets game, I will be back.”

While the Patriots won’t have to face the the three-time All-Pro this time around, it sure seems like the Patriots should expect to see Miller when they travel to Buffalo for their regular season finale on Jan. 8.