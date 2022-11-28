Bruins Place Veteran Defenseman Anton Stralman On Waivers

It’s a little less crowded on the backend for the Boston Bruins after their move Monday.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney announced the team placed defenseman Anton Stralman on waivers, after signing him in the preseason following a professional tryout.

The 36-year-old defenseman had a difficult road getting into the swing of things with the Bruins as visa issues forced him to miss four of the first five games with the Black and Gold. Stralman was in and out of the lineup once the visa issues were in the past, making it difficult for him to find a stride in what was a successful first quarter of the season for the team. The early return of Charlie McAvoy from left shoulder surgery created more difficult for the 16-year veteran to get into the lineup.

In his eight games with the Black and Gold, Stralman finished with zero points and had a plus/minus of minus-3 while averaging 15:22 minutes of time on ice.