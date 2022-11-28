NFL Odds: Chiefs Supplant Bills As Consensus Super Bowl LVII Favorites The Bills have shown weakness the past four weeks by Jason Ounpraseuth 3 hours ago

The Chiefs and the Bills have nearly identical records, but the directions Kansas City and Buffalo have taken over the past four weeks has oddsmakers shifting their tune.

The Bills came into the 2022-23 NFL season as the favorites to win Super Bowl LVII. Buffalo’s path to Glendale, Ariz. seemed to be assured with how it started the season. But the past four weeks have not been kind to the Bills. That stretch of games have included two straight losses to the New York Jets and the Minnesota Vikings and two narrow wins over the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions. Buffalo also will lose star pass rusher Von Miller for an extended period of time.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs have won five straight games since their Week 6 loss to the Bills, with many of those wins coming in decisive fashion, thanks to MVP front-runner Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City shifted as a Super Bowl favorite at some major sportsbooks, but after Week 12, the Chiefs are the consensus Super Bowl favorite, according to Ben Fawkes of VSiN.

Below are how oddsmakers at major sportsbooks have Kansas City’s Super Bowl odds lined up:

DraftKings: +400

FanDuel: +430

BetMGM: +400

Caesars: +400

PointsBet: +400

FOX Bet: +400

Bet365: +400

It’s worth noting the Bills have the same odds as the Chiefs at FOX Bet and Bet365, but they are generally second behind Kansas City across major sportsbooks. The 11-1 Philadelphia Eagles and the NFC West-leading San Francisco 49ers are the favorites to come out of the NFC.

Things can easily change depending on how Week 13 plays out. Kansas City will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC Championship rematch at Paycor Stadium, and Buffalo will head to Gillette Stadium to take on the New England Patriots this Thursday.