Cooper Kupp Injury: New Update On Rams’ Star Wide Receiver

It appears there’s a real chance we don’t see Rams star Cooper Kupp back on the field until the 2023 season.

Kupp hurt his ankle in Los Angeles’ Week 10 home loss to the Arizona Cardinals and recently underwent tightrope surgery to repair the injury. ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday provided a post-procedure update on the superstar wide receiver, who reportedly will miss six to eight weeks as he recovers. The Rams promptly placed Kupp on injured reserve after he went down, removing his availability for LA’s next four games.

As Schefter explained in his column, a turning of the tides in Los Angeles could set up a scenario where Kupp returns late in the regular season. But if the reigning Super Bowl champions continue to slide, they might elect to shut Kupp down for the remainder of the campaign.

Allen Robinson II, Ben Skowronek and Van Jefferson will headline the Rams’ wide receiver group with Kupp sidelined. A reunion with old friend Odell Beckham Jr. does not appear to be in the cards for Los Angeles, as the three-time Pro Bowl selection is expected to sign with either the Dallas Cowboys or the New York Giants as a free agent.

The 3-6 Rams will try to halt their losing streak at three Sunday when they visit the 3-7 New Orleans Saints.