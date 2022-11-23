Germany Vs. Japan Live Stream: Watch World Cup Game Online, On TV

Group E begins action at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday. Germany will start off against Japan at Khalifa International Stadium.

Hansi Flick has been entrusted to fulfill the high expectations Germany has set for itself on the world stage after failing to make it out of their group in the 2018 World Cup and falling in the Round of 16 at the 2020 European Championship.

The Germans have the seventh-best odds to win this year’s World Cup at 10-to-1 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the team will be led by the always reliable Thomas Müller and young attacking stars in Leroy Sané and Serge Gnabry. Joshua Kimmich will hope to make his presence known in the midfield, and Japan will have to try to get one past Manuel Neuer, who remains one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

Expectations aren’t as high for Japan, which had 2500-to-1 odds to win the World Cup. But its defense, led by captain Maya Yoshida, will hope to frustrate Germany and not make it an easy match. Takefusa Kubo and Takumi Minamino will hope to get past the German defense and maybe steal a point in the opening group match.

Here’s how to watch Germany vs. Japan online and on TV:

When: Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 8 a.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FS1