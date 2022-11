Saturday was a big night for the Bruins, as Boston won their 11th consecutive home appearance to start the season.

Jake DeBrusk had a night in the 6-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks, netting his 99th career goal.

The Black-and-Gold are now tied for the best home record to start a season in NHL history.

