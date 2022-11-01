Jets Trade One Of Their Best Defenders Before Patriots Rematch

Jacob Martin didn’t get many headlines in New York, but he was one of the Jets’ better defenders through eight games.

Well, Martin won’t be on the field in three weeks when the Jets and Patriots play a rematch at Gillette Stadium.

New York on Tuesday sent the 26-year-old edge rusher to the Denver Broncos, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. The Broncos also landed a 2024 fifth-round pick while sending the Jets a 2024 fourth-rounder.

The move arrived minutes after Denver sent star edge rusher Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins in a deal that could impact the AFC East this season and beyond.

The #Broncos are trading for #Jets pass-rusher Jacob Martin, source said, one of several players expected to fill the void left by Bradley Chubb. Denver is giving up a 4th round pick in 2024 in exchange for a 2024 5th. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2022

Martin has 1 1/2 sacks through eight games, with his lone full sack coming in last Sunday’s home loss to New England. The 2018 sixth-round pick currently is the 54th-ranked edge defender by Pro Football Focus.

Martin signed a three-year contract with the Jets during the offseason after playing the previous three seasons with the Houston Texans. He was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks.