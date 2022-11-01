Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Has Another Great Quote About Brad Marchand

Brad Marchand will tell you he didn’t have his best game in his 2022-23 season debut last week when the Boston Bruins took on the Detroit Red Wings in a 5-1 win.

But he certainly looked like his normal self after shaking off a bit of rust during his first shift.

Marchand amassed three points against the Red Wings in a surprise return to the lineup five weeks ahead of schedule from double hip surgery. Someone like Marchand never is satisfied with his play and always wants to perform better — even if he racks up multiple points in a game.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery called Marchand a “world class player” after the win and compared him to the Tasmanian devil due to how quick he is to get to pucks and how feisty he is with puck battles. And he continued with the references Tuesday after practice when asked how Marchand is able to bounce back the way he does from injuries.

“He’s got the heart of a champion,” Montgomery told reporters. “It’s just that simple. He’s not the lion in “The Wizard of Oz,” that’s for sure.”

Courage probably is the last thing Marchand needs. But that begs the question: Which “Wizard of Oz” character is he?

That remains up for interpretation, but we do know Marchand probably will have that heart of a champion on display Tuesday night when the Bruins begin a three-game road trip against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Puck drop from PPG Paints Arena is set for 8 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN.