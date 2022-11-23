Mac Jones Likes This New Addition To Patriots Offense

FOXBORO, Mass. — In a major shift from previous years, the New England Patriots do not have a fullback on their roster this season.

But they found ways to simulate one last Sunday.

Coming out of their bye week, the Patriots deployed tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith in the backfield far more frequently than they had in any previous game. Henry did so on 10 of his 53 snaps in New England’s 10-3 win over the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium, per Pro Football Focus. Smith lined up back there on eight of 34 snaps. Before Sunday, neither player had positioned himself in the backfield on more than four snaps in any game since the duo arrived in New England last season.

This shift also featured the return of a throwback football formation: the full house.

On six snaps, the Patriots aligned both Henry and Smith between quarterback Mac Jones and one of their running backs, Damien Harris or Rhamondre Stevenson.

Four of their plays out of that look resulted in runs for minimal yardage, but the other two produced their longest gains of the day.

One was a well-designed play-action pass to Smith, who snuck past New York’s linebackers after faking a lead block. Jones hit him in space for 23 yards.