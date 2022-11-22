Patriots Report Card: Mac Jones’ Best All-Around Performance So Far?

The New England Patriots defeated the New York Jets in dramatic fashion Sunday, winning 10-3 at Gillette Stadium. Here’s a closer look at how each position group fared in that Week 11 matchup:

QUARTERBACK: B+

Yes, the Patriots only scored three points. Their offense remains stuck in the mud, totaling just two touchdowns during their current three-game win streak. They need to start helping out their defense as they navigate the NFL’s toughest second-half schedule. But this might have been Jones’ best all-around performance of the season. He completed 85.2% of his passes (23 of 27), averaged 9.1 yards per attempt (246 total), posted a 104.6 passer rating and, for the second straight game, did not turn the ball over. He also completed passes to nine different receivers and handled the cold and windy conditions far better than his Jets counterpart, Zach Wilson, did.

Should Jones have gotten the ball out quicker on a few of his sacks? Yeah, probably. And the Patriots’ passing attack was rather conservative, with just three of Jones’ 20 completions traveling more than 10 yards downfield. But the QB was not the problem in this one.

RUNNING BACKS: B-

Tough sledding for Rhamondre Stevenson, whom the Jets’ formidable front seven held to 26 yards on 15 carries and a career-worst 1.7 yards-per-rush average. But Stevenson was New England’s leading receiver in the win, with his sensational third-and-16 conversion headlining a six-target, six-catch, 56-yard effort, and the Patriots got a big game on the ground from Damien Harris, who ripped off carries of 22 and 30 yards.

Harris has become something of an afterthought following Stevenson’s emergence as a three-down weapon, but this was the most efficient outing of the season for the impending free agent. He played just 15 snaps to Stevenson’s 49 but averaged 8.1 yards per carry on eight attempts and caught both of his targets for 28 yards.

TIGHT ENDS: B

Watch that Harris clip again. Interesting formation, right?