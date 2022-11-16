MLB Rumors: This Team Will Make Massive Offer To Carlos Correa

If Carlos Correa leaves Minnesota this offseason, it apparently won’t be due to a lack of trying from the Twins.

The Twins won the Correa sweepstakes in the previous installment of Major League Baseball free agency, but there’s no assurance the star shortstop will stick around with the organization moving forward. Corra recently opted out of his contract after a solid debut season in Minnesota and his price tag likely will be kicked up because of the elite group of shortstops joining him on the open market.

The two-time All-Star figures to have a very robust market, which will include the Twins, per KSTP’s Darren Wolfson. In fact, the longtime Twins reporter suspects Minnesota will be one of the teams most aggressive in pursuit of Correa.

“They are going to make him a very nice offer,” Wolfson said on “Mackey & Judd,” as transcribed by Sports Illustrated. “In fact, I was told this week that they are pushing for closure sooner rather than later. They are going to make the richest offer in team history.”

Wolfson added that it likely will take a seven-to-nine-year deal worth between $265-$300 million to land Correa, who turned 28 in late September. Wolfson also reported the Twins are “open-minded” to the idea of giving Correa multiple player options, much like they did when they signed him to a three-year deal in late March.

These factors suggest it’s likely Correa winds up staying in Minnesota. So to does the betting market, where the Twins have the third-shortest odds to sign the star shortstop.