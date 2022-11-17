By The Way: It’s Gonna Be Really Cold During Patriots-Jets Game

All signs point toward this Sunday’s rematch between the Patriots and the Jets being a low-scoring affair.

Obviously, the game will feature two teams that have great defenses to go along with bad offenses. However, New England and New York also might have to battle the elements, as the latest forecasts indicate the Patriots are in for their first cold-weather game of the 2022 season.

Temperatures in Foxboro, Mass., are expected to be near or below 40 degrees at kickoff. But wind chills could make it feel more like 35 degrees at Gillette Stadium.

SUNDAY FOOTBALL: The Patriots take on the Jets at 1pm on Sunday, and it's the coldest day of the weekend. Highs only reach near 40, wind chills making it feel like the mid-30s. If you're heading to Gillette, bring some winter gear.



Follow @nbc10 for more weekend weather. pic.twitter.com/jA0pAxcIyl — Christina Erne (@ChristinaErne) November 17, 2022

The good news for the Patriots is that quarterback Mac Jones seemingly answered all questions about his cold-weather play during last season’s playoff loss to the Bills in Buffalo. New England’s defense was terrible in the wild-card defeat, but Jones stepped up while completing 24 of 38 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns in an impossible situation. The then-rookie quarterback did throw two interceptions, but it was hard to blame him for either.

The kickoff temperature in that game was seven degrees, with wind chill making it feel like minus-five degrees. So, Jones has dealt with worse than what he’ll face Sunday afternoon.

The Patriots and Jets will kick off at 1 p.m. ET.