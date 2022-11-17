Why Patriots Star Doesn’t Expect Zach Wilson To Stink In Rematch

Zach Wilson put forth a wretched performance when the Patriots visited the Jets in Week 8. New York’s sophomore quarterback threw three interceptions while playing out of control in an ugly defeat at MetLife Stadium.

If Wilson plays that way during this Sunday’s rematch in New England, the Jets probably will leave Gillette Stadium with a 14th straight loss to the Patriots.

But New England players insist they don’t expect a repeat dud from Wilson, and their comments might be genuine. Wilson followed up his rough game against the Patriots by playing a far safer brand of football the following weekend, when New York pulled off a stunning upset against the Bills.

“I don’t think he’s gonna do that again,” cornerback Jonathan Jones said after Wednesday’s practice. “I think, you look at the Buffalo game, they kind of found a recipe of how they want to play, and it’s completely opposite of how they played in our game. So, definitely expecting him to come out and be a different player.”

Wilson completed 18 of 25 passes for 154 yards and one touchdown and didn’t turn the ball over. Most importantly, the 2021 second-overall pick stopped playing hero ball and settled for easy yards, allowing the Jets’ excellent defense to control the game. It would be a surprise if Wilson and the Jets, with two weeks to prepare for their rematch against New England, revert to their old ways and allow the Patriots defense to take over.

Furthermore, Wilson clearly will be motivated for Sunday’s game. The brash and cocky BYU product provided some bulletin-board material after the Week 8 game in New York.

“Yeah, we’ll have these guys in two weeks,” he confidently said when a reporter asked about the disappointing loss.