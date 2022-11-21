Door Still Open For Potential David Andrews Return To Patriots

There was plenty of conjecture regarding how David Andrews’ injury could effect both he and the Patriots headed into the home stretch of 2022. Now, there’s slightly more concrete information that has been reported.

Andrews suffered a thigh injury early in New England’s victory over the New York Jets on Sunday, leaving the contest before the final whistle blew in the first quarter. The 30-year old needed help getting to the locker room and would not return. He missed the Patriots’ prior two games with a concussion.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport provided an update on Andrews on Monday, tweeting out a new timeline for his potential return to the Patriots.

“After a battery of tests for his leg injury, there is a chance David Andrews is able to return late in the season or potentially for the playoffs, source said,” Rapoport tweeted Monday. “Not guaranteed. But a chance.”

Concrete may not be the word to describe that update, but it’s certainly a more complete report than others that have been given since Andrews’ injury. The initial report coming out of the game was that the injury was “serious,” with current and former teammates offering their support.

Andrews will almost certainly miss the Patriots’ matchup with the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving, before having only a week layoff to potentially return to practice for their Week 13 matchup with the Buffalo Bills.