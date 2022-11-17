Patriots Injury Report: Why Jonathan Jones Missed Thursday’s Practice

Seven players were limited in practice

by

1 hours ago

FOXBORO, Mass. — Something clearly is going around with the Patriots locker room.

Cornerback Jonathan Jones missed Thursday’s practice in New England due to an illness. His absence coincided with the return of rookie defensive lineman DaMarcus Mitchell, who missed the previous two practices due to an illness. Running back Damien Harris and cornerbacks Jack Jones and Jalen Mills also have dealt with illnesses in recent weeks.

Overall, the Patriots had seven players limited in Thursday’s practice, including Christian Barmore, Kyle Dugger and DeVante Parker.

Here’s the full injury report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
CB Jonathan Jones – Illness

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
P Jake Bailey – Back
DL Christian Barmore – Knee
S Kyle Dugger – Ankle
LB Anfernee Jennings – Back
WR DeVante Parker – Knee
LB Josh Uche – Hamstring
DL DaMarcus Mitchell – Illness

The Patriots and Jets will kick off from Gillette Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

More Football:

Rookie Standout Among Patriots Left Off 2023 Pro Bowl Ballot
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
Boston Bruins forwards Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand, and defensemen Brandon Carlo
Previous Article

Don’t Look Now, Surging Bruins Among Stanley Cup Betting Favorites
Buffalo Bills Highmark Stadium
Next Article

NFL Announces Change To Bills-Browns; What It Means For Bettors

Picked For You

Related