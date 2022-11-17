Patriots Injury Report: Why Jonathan Jones Missed Thursday’s Practice

FOXBORO, Mass. — Something clearly is going around with the Patriots locker room.

Cornerback Jonathan Jones missed Thursday’s practice in New England due to an illness. His absence coincided with the return of rookie defensive lineman DaMarcus Mitchell, who missed the previous two practices due to an illness. Running back Damien Harris and cornerbacks Jack Jones and Jalen Mills also have dealt with illnesses in recent weeks.

Overall, the Patriots had seven players limited in Thursday’s practice, including Christian Barmore, Kyle Dugger and DeVante Parker.

Here’s the full injury report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

CB Jonathan Jones – Illness

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

P Jake Bailey – Back

DL Christian Barmore – Knee

S Kyle Dugger – Ankle

LB Anfernee Jennings – Back

WR DeVante Parker – Knee

LB Josh Uche – Hamstring

DL DaMarcus Mitchell – Illness

The Patriots and Jets will kick off from Gillette Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.