Patriots Practice Notes: Starting Corner Sidelined Before Jets Game

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots were shorthanded in the secondary three days before their pivotal rematch with the New York Jets.

Jonathan Jones, one of New England’s starting outside cornerbacks, was not spotted during the open media portion of Thursday’s practice, putting his availability for Sunday’s game at Gillette Stadium in question.

The reason for Jones’ apparent absence was unclear. He was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, spoke with reporters afterward and was not listed on the Patriots’ first injury report of Week 11. The Patriots will release another injury report Thursday afternoon.

Jones has been one of New England’s most important defensive players this season, excelling in his transition from slot to perimeter corner. Nine games in, he’s Pro Football Focus’s eighth-highest-graded cornerback, helping lead a Patriots pass defense that ranks second in the NFL in DVOA.

If Jones cannot play Sunday, rookie Jack Jones likely would slot into the starting lineup opposite veteran Jalen Mills. The fourth-round draft pick has excelled in a rotational role this season, trailing only Denver’s Patrick Surtain II in PFF grade.

The Patriots pressured Jets quarterback Zach Wilson into three interceptions in their 22-17 win at MetLife Stadium three weeks ago, but they also surrendered a handful of big plays in that game, including completions of 54 and 63 yards.

Jonathan Jones was the only player missing from Thursday’s practice. Defensive lineman DaMarcus Mitchell returned after missing the previous two days with an illness.