Rams Wideout Cooper Kupp Sends Message After Injury Update

On Tuesday, it was revealed that Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp would be sidelined for a minimum of four games due to ankle surgery.

Amid his sixth NFL campaign, Kupp is expected to undergo ankle surgery, as revealed by Rams head coach Sean McVay — placing the 29-year-old veteran on Los Angeles’ injured reserve. Following the news, Kupp released a reassuring and thankful statement, reaching out to supporters who have kept the wideout in their thoughts through this setback.

“Thanks to everyone who has reached out and sent prayers! This is unfortunately just part of the game. Appreciate having a trusted medical team around me. Gonna get this thing fixed, then get back to work to get back to work,” Kupp tweeted.

Thanks to everyone who has reached out and sent prayers! This is unfortunately just part of the game. Appreciate having a trusted medical team around me. Gonna get this thing fixed, then get back to work to get back to work! — Cooper Kupp (@CooperKupp) November 15, 2022

During Los Angeles’ 27-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10, Kupp injured his ankle in the fourth quarter.

With the Rams notching a 3-6 record good for last in the NFC East through their first nine contests, Kupp’s setback serves as a major blow for the defending Super Bowl champs. Within the next four weeks, the Rams have a few key matchups against the Kansas City Cheifs (Nov. 27) and the Seattle Seahawks (Dec. 4), who both sit atop their respective divisions after Week 10.

Kupp totaled 75 receptions and six touchdowns with a team-leading 812 receiving yards through nine games played.