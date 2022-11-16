Five Under-The-Radar Free Agents Red Sox Could Target This Offseason

The Red Sox figure to be active this Major League Baseball offseason.

But keep in mind: There’s more than one way to skin a cat.

While most headlines will center around Boston’s own free agents (namely Xander Bogaerts and Nathan Eovaldi) and the biggest names available on the open market (Aaron Judge, Carlos Correa, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson, Jacob deGrom, Justin Verlander, Carlos Rodón, etc.), the Red Sox presumably will leave no stone unturned in their quest to improve the roster for 2023 and beyond. And that means searching for potential bargains, as well.

So, with that in mind, here are five under-the-radar free agents the Red Sox could consider signing in the coming weeks/months, taking into account both Boston’s needs and the players’ potential fit.

Aledmys Díaz, IF

If Bogaerts walks in free agency, the Red Sox have several shortstop options: Pivot toward a high-profile replacement, find a low-profile stopgap or move Trevor Story to the other side of the bag and peruse the second baseman market. Díaz represents a decent fallback — an additional infield depth option — in that he’s played all over the diamond, even logging some time in left field.

Obviously, the Red Sox would be expected to reallocate whatever money they saved by not re-signing Bogaerts — perhaps on a pitcher and/or an outfielder — to justify going the depth-over-flash route in the middle of their infield. But Díaz has been a valuable contributor on playoff teams, having spent his last four seasons with the Houston Astros, and should continue to be an asset thanks to his versatility and offensive production.

Adam Duvall, OF

The Red Sox need an outfielder, assuming Alex Verdugo and Kiké Hernández patrol the other two spots on the grass in 2023. They also need to infuse some power into their lineup after finishing 20th in home runs in 2022. Enter Duvall, a right-handed-hitting slugger whose earning potential likely is suppressed by him appearing in just 86 games last season.