Which Big-Name Shortstop (Besides Xander Bogaerts) Should Red Sox Target?

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom made it abundantly clear last week at the Major League Baseball general managers meetings in Las Vegas: Re-signing All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts is Boston’s top priority this offseason.

This should come as little surprise, seeing as the Red Sox have long been adamant about their desire to keep Bogaerts for the foreseeable future. But Bloom’s comments were notable in that this winter’s free agency class includes three other high-profile shortstops — Carlos Correa, Trea Turner and Dansby Swanson — whom Boston theoretically could target instead of Bogaerts.

“(Bogaerts is) our first choice. That’s not going to change,” Bloom told reporters at the GM meetings, per The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. “Part of our jobs is to explore every option to field a contending team next year and put together a really good group. We need to explore every possible way to do that, but Bogey’s our first choice.”

MLB Trade Rumors projected as part of its free agent rankings that Bogaerts will land a seven-year, $189 million contract, which equates to $27 million per season. ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel, meanwhile, predicted a six-year, $168 million deal (a $28 million average annual value) for the 30-year-old.

If the Red Sox don’t re-sign Bogaerts, who opted out of his contract (with three years and $60 million remaining), they might exit the shortstop pool entirely, an approach that could involve Boston dipping into the second baseman waters while Trevor Story shifts back to his natural position after spending 2022 at the keystone. But let’s assume, for the purpose of this exercise, they consider making a splash by pursuing one of the big-name alternatives.

Who should the Red Sox direct their attention toward: Correa, Turner or Swanson? Let’s dive in.

Carlos Correa

Age: 28 (Sept. 22, 1994)

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 220 pounds

2022 stats (with Minnesota Twins): .291/.366/.467, 22 HRs, 64 RBIs, 140 OPS+, 5.4 bWAR, 4.4 fWAR (136 games/590 plate appearances)