Two Key Injuries Setting Back Josh McDaniels’ Raiders Even Further

The uphill climb for Josh McDaniels in his first season as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders just got a lot more difficult.

The Raiders, coming off a Week 9 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in which they blew a 17-point lead to tumble to 2-6 on the season, placed two key offensive weapons on the injured list Thursday, according to ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez.

Las Vegas will be now without tight end Darren Waller and slot wide receiver Hunter Renfrow for at least the next four games with them landing on the IR. Waller had missed the last three games battling a left hamstring strain, while Renfrow has injuries to his ribs and a hamstring, per Gutierrez.

Waller and Renfrow both have had subpar seasons compared to their lofty standards. In just five games, Waller has only 16 receptions for 175 yards and one touchdown. Renfrow’s production isn’t much better, totaling 21 catches for 192 yards and zero scores in six games.

“It’s not like I’m doing anything to keep myself off the field willingly,” Waller told ESPN. “I’m doing everything that I can. It just may not be happening in the timetable that I’d like for that to happen.”

While the Raiders have experience this season with Waller and Renfrow being out of the lineup, Las Vegas could surely use them as they try to turn around a very disappointing season thus far.

Quarterback Derek Carr and highly prized wideout Davante Adams will have to step up more than they have done so this season in their absence, starting Sunday when they host the Indianapolis Colts, who named a new head coach earlier this week.