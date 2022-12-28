Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Devils Lines, Pairings

Boston beat New Jersey last Friday

1 hours ago

The Bruins will travel to New Jersey for their final road game of 2022.

Boston will hope to rebound from a shootout loss to the Ottawa Senators in the second leg of a back-to-back against the Devils. The Black and Gold remain atop the NHL standings with 57 points, and the Devils have fallen to second in the Metropolitan Division with 46 points after losing seven of their last eight games.

One of those losses came at the hands of the Bruins last Friday when Boston took a 4-3 win at Prudential Center. Boston went down 1-0 after the first period in that game before outscoring New Jersey, 4-0, in the second period thanks to two goals from David Pastrnak.

The B’s will conclude 2022 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres before a Winter Classic matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Jan. 2 to kick off 2023.

Jeremy Swayman put on a solid performance Tuesday night, and it’s likely Linus Ullmark will handle goalie duties Wednesday. A.J. Greer and Jakub Zboril have been scratched from the lineup.

Puck drop from Prudential on Wednesday night is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, and you can catch all the action on TNT.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Bruins vs. Devils.

BOSTON BRUINS (27-4-3)
Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — Jake DeBrusk
Pavel Zacha — David Krejci — David Pastrnak
Taylor Hall — Charlie Coyle — Trent Frederic
Nick Foligno — Tomas Nosek — Craig Smith

Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort — Connor Clifton

Linus Ullmark

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (22-10-2)
Tomas Tatar — Nico Hischier — Fabian Zetterlund
Erik Haula — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Yegor Sharangovich — Jesper Boqvist — Dawson Mercer
Miles Wood — Michael McLeod — Tyce Thompson

Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton
Kevin Bahl — Damon Severson
Nikita Okhotiuk — Brendan Smith

Vitek Vanecek

