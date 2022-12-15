Bruins’ Hampus Lindholm Game-Time Decision Vs. Kings

If the Bruins want to make it three straight wins Thursday night, they may have to do it shorthanded.

Hampus Lindholm wasn’t on the ice for Boston’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena, which quickly had fans in a panic about what happened to the defenseman. Turns out he showed up to practice but was sent home.

“He came in not feeling great this morning so we sent him home,” head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters. “We’ll see if he’s able to play later (Thursday).

Jakub Zboril, who last played for the Bruins on Nov. 23, skated with the main group and took rushes with Connor Clifton. He will slot into the lineup should Lindholm, who has yet to miss a game this season, be unable to go.

“I think, for him, it’s gonna be the excitement of playing in an NHL game again,” Montgomery told reporters when asked what he thinks he’ll see from Zboril should he play. “Sometimes I think we forget how exciting it is to play in front of our Bruins fans, TD Garden and in the NHL. So I think he’s gonna be really good tonight if he gets that opportunity.”

Puck drop for Bruins-Los Angeles Kings from TD Garden is set for 7 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action on NESN beginning at 6 p.m.