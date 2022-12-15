Bill Belichick Explains Weird Roster Move Involving This Mysterious Patriot

TUCSON, Ariz. — For a few minutes Monday night, it appeared Patriots fans finally were going to see linebacker Cameron McGrone play in an NFL game.
But the dream ended soon after it began.
McGrone, a 2021 fifth-rounder who missed his entire rookie campaign due to an ACL injury, was aggressively hyped up by New England players, coaches and executives last offseason before being cut in late August. The Michigan product ultimately landed on the Patriots practice squad, but visions of McGrone infusing New England’s slow linebacking corps with speed and athletecism all but vanished.
Then, roughly three hours before Monday night’s kickoff against the Arizona Cardinals, news broke that the Patriots were elevating McGrone and fellow linebacker Jamie Collins from the practice squad. Shortly afterward, Belichick was spotted entering State Farm Stadium alongside McGrone.
That tweet aged poorly, because an hour later, the Patriots announced that McGrone would be inactive. So, what gives?
During a pregame interview with Scott Zolak of 98.5 The Sports Hub, Belichick indicated New England was unsure of the statuses of some of its linebackers and/or special teamers, and wanted to have McGrone available in case someone couldn’t play. The Patriots seemingly then learned that whatever players there were unsure about were good to go, and McGrone then was made inactive.
Belichick reiterated that claim Wednesday afternoon.
“We weren’t sure how it was going to go there,” he said before the Patriots practiced at the University of Arizona. “We wanted to protect ourselves on that against (the Cardinals).”
But something doesn’t add up. The Patriots only listed two players as questionable for the Cardinals game: offensive linemen Trent Brown and Yodny Cajuste. Running back Damien Harris also was listed as doubtful due to a thigh injury. Obviously, McGrone wouldn’t have filled in for any of those players.
As such, it’s fair to wonder whether Belichick and the Patriots instead were doing McGrone a solid. When players are elevated from the practice squad, they receive a sizable gameday bonus. For McGrone, it was just under $28,000, according to Patriots salary cap guru Miguel Benzan.
Perhaps New England wanted to build some goodwill with McGrone, who, as a practice squad player, is set to become a free agent shortly after the conclusion of the regular season. The Patriots could sign him to a futures contract, but he would have to agree to it.
But why would they want to be so proactive in trying to retain a player who didn’t even earn a roster spot last summer? Belichick on Wednesday indicated he still believes McGrone can be a good player if he stays healthy.
“Cam’s had a good year,” Belichick said. “He missed a little bit of time at the beginning of the year and then had a good stretch there. Then missed a few practices about a month ago or so somewhere in there. Then kind of started to reclimb from there. … He’s done a good job for us.”
Belichick also left the door open for McGrone to earn another practice squad elevation — but with the chance of actually playing.
“If he can continue to stay out there and work hard and improve,” the coach said, “then maybe he’ll get an opportunity here before we’re done.”