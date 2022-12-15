Bill Belichick Explains Weird Roster Move Involving This Mysterious Patriot

TUCSON, Ariz. — For a few minutes Monday night, it appeared Patriots fans finally were going to see linebacker Cameron McGrone play in an NFL game.

But the dream ended soon after it began.

McGrone, a 2021 fifth-rounder who missed his entire rookie campaign due to an ACL injury, was aggressively hyped up by New England players, coaches and executives last offseason before being cut in late August. The Michigan product ultimately landed on the Patriots practice squad, but visions of McGrone infusing New England’s slow linebacking corps with speed and athletecism all but vanished.

Then, roughly three hours before Monday night’s kickoff against the Arizona Cardinals, news broke that the Patriots were elevating McGrone and fellow linebacker Jamie Collins from the practice squad. Shortly afterward, Belichick was spotted entering State Farm Stadium alongside McGrone.

Bill Belichick walking in with Cameron McGrone, who will make his NFL debut tonight for the Patriots pic.twitter.com/iWC0815dk5 — Dakota Randall (@DakRandallNESN) December 12, 2022

That tweet aged poorly, because an hour later, the Patriots announced that McGrone would be inactive. So, what gives?

During a pregame interview with Scott Zolak of 98.5 The Sports Hub, Belichick indicated New England was unsure of the statuses of some of its linebackers and/or special teamers, and wanted to have McGrone available in case someone couldn’t play. The Patriots seemingly then learned that whatever players there were unsure about were good to go, and McGrone then was made inactive.