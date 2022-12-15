49ers QB Brock Purdy (Oblique) Expected to Start Thursday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy is expected to start Thursday against the Seattle Seahawks.

49ers' rookie QB Brock Purdy, listed as questionable for tonight due to oblique and rib injuries, is expected to start vs. the Seahawks, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 15, 2022

Purdy suffered an oblique injury in last week’s 35-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but managed to play through it, finishing with 185 yards passing and three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing).

The 22-year-old has been able to practice on a limited basis and will look to lead the Niners to a seventh straight win and their first NFC West Division title since the 2019-20 season.

The final selection in the 2022 NFL Draft (262nd overall), Purdy ascended to the top of the 49ers QB depth chart following the season-ending injury to Jimmy Garoppolo, suffered in Week 13. The Iowa State alum has exceeded expectations in the early going, throwing for 395 yards with four touchdowns and one interception over the past two weeks.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the 49ers as -3.5 point favorites on the spread and -176 on the moneyline.