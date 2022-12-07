Bruins Prospect Fabian Lysell To Play For Sweden In World Juniors

Fabian Lysell will leave the Providence Bruins in order to compete for Sweden in the IIHF World Junior Championship.

Sweden announced its roster for the upcoming tournament and unsurprisingly included the Boston Bruins prospect, who’s been having a solid season in Providence with five goals and nine assists in 17 games.

Here is Sweden’s full roster:

JVM-truppen ?



Här är spelarna som förbundskapten Magnus Hävelid tar med till JVM i Kanada.

"Vi har ett offensivt slagkraftigt lag", säger Magnus Hävelid, förbundskapten för Juniorkronorna.



Läs mer om JVM här: https://t.co/0KlG0EzX5W#wjc2023 #jvm #juniorkronorna pic.twitter.com/eVuT49nmI5 — Tre Kronor (@Trekronorse) December 7, 2022

Lysell played in the World Juniors over the summer with Sweden where he earned a bronze medal and was tabbed as “one of the bright spots” for the Swedes by The Athletic’s Scott Wheeler. He finished the summer tournament with six points in seven games, and will look to build upon that then the winter version of the tournament begins.

Sweden will open the World Juniors on Dec. 26 against Austria.