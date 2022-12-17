Byron Dafoe Approves Of Linus Ullmark’s Winter Classic Mask, Pads

Linus Ullmark knew exactly what he wanted to do when it came to his Winter Classic helmet when the Bruins take on the Penguins at Fenway Park.

The Boston netminder paid homage to Andy Moog and Byron Dafoe and took fans through the thought process in honoring two goalies who wore Black and Gold before him.

“Lord Byron, Byron Dafoe, I just loved the swag that he had on the pictures that I saw,” Ullmark said in a video posted by the Bruins. “I never had the opportunity to watch him play but same thing (as Moog) where I would see his pads, catchers, and blockers in magazines or anything like that and it goes well with what I wear now. We thought that would look cool. It turned out great.”

Fully equipped for the outdoors. ?? pic.twitter.com/DtkNvjLesj — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 16, 2022

Dafoe spent five seasons with the Bruins and approved of Ullmark’s get-up while tossing him quite the compliment, as well.

“I love it @Icebeardude,” Dafoe tweeted Friday. “Honoured to have one of the best in the game give a throw back to my old setup. Excited to see the @NHLBruins at Fenway! #GoBs.”

Ullmark is off to the best start of his NHL career with the Bruins and is having a season that’s worthy of putting him in the Vezina conversation.