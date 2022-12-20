Celtics Rumors: Grant Williams’ Market Garnering ‘Strong Interest’

Grant Williams and the Boston Celtics were unable to agree on a contract extension before the start of the NBA season. As a result, it could lead to an offseason full of options for the 24-year-old forward.

With Williams in the midst of just his fourth NBA campaign, taking a chance on himself could pay dividends. The interest level for outsiders eyeing Williams reportedly is “strong,” according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

“There’s strong interest,” Charania said Tuesday, per FanDuel TV video. “So I think there’s gonna be a market. When I talk to teams around the league, I think people are looking at him as somewhere in that $15 to $17 million dollar range in an extension.”

Rumors suggested that the Celtics’ offer to Williams didn’t exceed $50 million. That extension offer would’ve pocketed $12.5 million in annual salary.

Williams has continued to flourish in his role with the Celtics. So far, he’s put together his strongest year while playing a career-high 28.6 minutes per game.

Williams has averaged 9.4 points on 53.3% shooting from the field and 43.8% from 3-point range in 30 games played this season. With 14 of those games being starts, Williams has notched career highs in all three of those statistical categories.

“He’s thriving right now in this hybrid role or he’ll start sometimes — he’ll come off the bench most of the time,” Charania said. “So he’s been able to really thrive as a spot-up shooter. So it’s gonna be curious to see if he does end up leaving or if he gets a bigger deal somewhere else — obviously, that would put him in a position to start. But where would that leave him? Would he play better?”