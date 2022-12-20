NFL Rumors: Ravens Claim Veteran Wideout To Aid Struggling Offense

The Baltimore Ravens are searching for answers on offense after an abysmal few weeks on that side of the ball.

With the offense struggling, the Ravens elected to claim a veteran wide receiver off the waiver wire Tuesday in an effort to try to get their attack back on track. Baltimore reportedly added Sammy Watkins, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. Watkins was released by the Green Bay Packers just hours before their win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.

It’s a move the Ravens might be making just out of necessity as they continue to be ravaged by injuries. Pelissero reported Devin Duvernay left practice with a foot injury and Baltimore fears it could be significant. Top wideout Rashod Bateman already suffered a season-ending injury leaving the Ravens depleted in the receiver room.

Watkins couldn’t catch on with the Packers this season — his fifth team since being drafted fourth overall in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills — and rejoins Baltimore, who he played for in 2021. In nine games with Green Bay, Watkins totaled 13 receptions for 206 yards and no touchdowns before being sent packing.

The 29-year-old didn’t experience much better success last season with Baltimore, recording 27 receptions for 394 yards and one touchdown in 13 games.

While the Ravens certainly look for Watkins to provide a boost, the health of Lamar Jackson is of much greater concern. The dynamic signal-caller has missed the last two games due to a knee injury and was a non-participant in practice Tuesday, per ESPN’s Field Yates.

Since Jackson got injured in a Week 13 win over the Denver Broncos, the Ravens have averaged only 9.7 points per game since that point.