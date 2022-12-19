Crazy Patriots-Raiders Finish Overshadowed Awful Mac Jones Game

It wasn’t just the poor numbers, either. Jones was uncharacteristically inaccurate throughout the afternoon. He misfired on back-to-back throws to stall the Patriots’ first drive, sailing passes out of the reach of Tyquan Thornton and Meyers on out-breaking routes. Later, he overshot Meyers on a deep ball that hit off the wideout’s fingertips.

On one especially costly overthrow, Jones missed a wide-open Jonnu Smith in the end zone. Facing second-and-goal from the 1, Smith uncovered when safety Tre’von Moehrig fell, but Jones’ pass landed a yard out of bounds, giving his tight end no chance.

Jones was burned by receiver miscues and misfortune at times, with Kendrick Bourne and Hunter Henry both dropping third-down passes and his best ball of the game correctly ruled incomplete after Nelson Agholor couldn’t get both feet down in bounds on a sideline heave. There also was the goal-line touchdown to Meyers that was wiped out when the Patriots’ sideline called timeout before the snap, prompting yet another visible show of frustration from the increasingly animated Jones.

But these near misses don’t negate the fact that New England’s passing attack was nearly nonexistent against a Raiders secondary that ranks among the NFL’s worst — and that Jones’ own performance was a significant step down from the way he played just one week earlier in a 27-13 win over Arizona.

A 39-yard strike to Meyers that set up Stevenson’s go-ahead fourth-quarter touchdown and a well-placed 21-yarder to Thornton to convert an early third down represented more than half of Jones’ total yardage output against Las Vegas. Just four of his other completions gained more than 5 yards, with none picking up more than 13. The engine of New England’s offense was Stevenson, who ran for 172 yards and averaged 9.1 yards per carry in his return from an ankle injury.

Offensive line play also wasn’t a major problem for the Patriots, as it has been several games this season. Standout edge rushers Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones combined for five QB hits, but Mac Jones faced pressure on only seven of his 33 dropbacks, according to Pro Football Focus, and wasn’t sacked. When throwing from a clean pocket, Jones completed just 11 of 25 passes for 90 yards, per PFF.

“We just have to do a better job,” head coach Bill Belichick said Monday morning in a video conference. “We’ve thrown the ball well. In other games, our completion percentage has been different than that. That’s not the standard, but just in general, we just have to do a better job.”

A lack of patience by Jones also might have contributed to the Patriots’ unfruitful red-zone trip, which featured three plays from inside the 2-yard line and a goal-line penalty. On fourth-and-goal from the 1, Jones snapped the ball before Smith was set, resulting in a false start that backed the Patriots up 5 yards and prompted them to settle for a short Nick Folk field goal.