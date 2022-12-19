This Patriots Injury Led To Questionable Goal-Line Play-Calling Vs. Raiders

Briefly losing Hunter Henry influenced the Patriots’ offensive strategy during an ill-fated goal-line sequence Sunday, according to head coach Bill Belichick.

New England operated out of the shotgun on three consecutive plays from inside the 2-yard line in its 30-24 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, all of which failed to produce a touchdown.

Henry, one of the Patriots’ two high-priced tight ends, was unavailable for this sequence after being poked in the eye earlier in the drive, according to a report on FOX’s game broadcast. Unable to deploy their heavier 12-personnel package with Henry and Jonnu Smith, play-caller Matt Patricia chose to position quarterback Mac Jones in the gun on first, second and third down from near the Vegas goal line rather than having him take the snap from under center.

The Patriots have utilized an offensive tackle as a jumbo tight end at points this season but have not done so since Marcus Cannon landed on injured reserve in early November.

“There’s benefits to both (shotgun and under center),” Belichick said Monday in a video conference. “It’s really a longer conversation than that, but without Hunter there, that wasn’t where we would have normally been. But that’s what it was. We did what we thought was best at the time given the circumstances. Maybe there’s other options that we’ll have in the future. We’ll see.”

On first-and-goal from the 2-yard line early in the second quarter, the Patriots sent out their two-running back “pony” package, lined up rookie Pierre Strong as a wide receiver and called what appeared to be an RPO handoff to Rhamondre Stevenson. Stevenson burrowed inside the 1 but was stopped short of the end zone.

Then, New England opted to run a play without any running backs on the field. Cornerback/receiver Marcus Jones aligned next to Mac Jones, and the QB overthrew an open Smith, whose defender had stumbled as the tight end broke toward the back pylon.