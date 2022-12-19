Mac Jones Laments Missed Tackle On Raiders’ Walk-Off Touchdown

LAS VEGAS — No, Rhamondre Stevenson and Jakobi Meyers shouldn’t have attempted boneheaded laterals on the final play of Sunday’s Patriots-Raiders game.

But Mac Jones would have offset their mistakes if he’d been able to bring down Chandler Jones.

New England’s quarterback chose to focus on that aspect of the absurd last-second touchdown after his team’s stunning 30-24 loss to Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium.

“I’ve got to tackle the guy,” Mac Jones said. “That’s on me. That’s my fault. I tackle him, then we play for overtime, so it’s on me. I’ve got to make that. Not good enough by me. It is what it is. I’ve got to tackle him and play for overtime, so that’s on me.”

Mac Jones was at a significant size disadvantage on the play, checking in at 6-foot-3, 217 pounds to Chandler Jones’ 6-5, 260. When the former Patriots linebacker intercepted Meyers’ backward pass with zeros on the clock, he felled the QB with a fierce stiff-arm and then raced 48 yards into the end zone. Tight end Hunter Henry and guard Mike Onwenu gave chase, but neither got within 5 yards of the Raiders defender.

Mac Jones also offered his support for Meyers, who’s been Jones’ unquestioned No. 1 wideout since the second-year signal-caller entered the NFL last season. Meyers and Stevenson both accepted responsibility for the ugly sequence, saying they should have gone down and played for overtime rather than trying to, in Meyers’ words, “be a hero.”