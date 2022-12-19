Why Justin Turner Makes Sense For Red Sox As Short-Term Move

Regardless of how you feel about the short- and long-term futures of the Red Sox, Sunday’s reported agreement with Justin Turner was a sound, logical move.

The Sox reportedly came to terms on a two-year deal worth just south of $20 million with the now-former Los Angeles Dodgers infielder. Turner, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier, will make $8.3 million in 2023 and has a player option he could exercise for 2024 worth $11.4 million.

That annual average value of roughly $10 million is a very manageable number for a big-market team like the Red Sox and is in line with what the Dodgers gave J.D. Martinez over the weekend. The parallels are impossible to ignore, and it’s tempting to look at the two deals through the same pair of lenses.

The 2022 season was largely forgettable for Martinez, who did not produce anywhere near the rate we had become accustomed to seeing from the designated hitter. He’ll reunite with a former hitting coach in Los Angeles, and that could help get him back on track, but he’s an aging slugger with an injury history. Those sorts of players don’t typically trend back the right way over time.

That same sort of thinking could be applied to Turner, who’s even older than the 35-year-old Martinez. Turner just celebrated his 38th birthday in November and has plenty of tread on his own tires. And he’s not the middle-of-the-order threat who helped restore the Dodgers’ prominence after reinventing himself last decade.

But Turner offered similar production to Martinez over the last few years. Since the start of 2020, Turner has hit .282 with a 120 OPS+ in just over 1,300 plate appearances. Over the same time, Martinez hit .269 with a 116 OPS+ in just under 1,500 plate appearances.

Just by virtue of playing 66 games at third base last season, Turner offers far more defensive value. Martinez is a bad defensive outfielder who didn’t step foot on the grass with a glove in his hand last season. Turner isn’t Brooks Robinson or anything, but he was league average by defensive runs saved among third basemen with at least 500 innings last season.