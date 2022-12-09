Croatia Vs. Brazil Live Stream: Watch World Cup Game Online, On TV

Croatia and Brazil will take the field for their quarterfinals round matchup in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday at Education City Stadium in Qatar.

With a ticket to the semifinals on the line, Croatia overcame a nail-bitter against Japan in the Round of 16 after a 1-1 final score. Meanwhile, Brazil didn’t nearly have reason to worry before this game. Despite missing superstar forward Neymar for two games throughout their run, Brazil made easy work of South Korea in a 4-1 blowout victory upon his return.

Entering the high-leverage competition, Brazil is favored heavily by the oddsmakers at -275 while Croatia — as expected — steps in as the underdogs at +800, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Neymar also is the favorite to serve as the first (+350) and final scorer (+350).

The winner of this round will advance to face off against either the Netherlands or Argentina.

When: Sunday, Dec. 9, at 10 a.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX