Former Patriot Jarrett Stidham Reacts To Replacing Derek Carr

A great opportunity has presented itself to Jarrett Stidham.

Stidham now is atop the Raiders’ quarterback depth chart after Las Vegas decided to sideline former starter Derek Carr for the remainder of the 2022 season. The Silver and Black aren’t mathematically eliminated from playoff contention entering Week 17, but they nonetheless are handing the keys of the offense over to a signal-caller who’s yet to start at the NFL level.

Getting the nod was a long time coming for Stidham, a 2019 fourth-round draft pick by the New England Patriots who was traded to Las Vegas back in May.

“You dream of playing in the NFL as a kid,” Stidham told reporters Thursday, per ESPN. “And to start a game in the NFL, it’s a dream come true. But at the same time … I’ve tried to prepare the same every single week.

“Obviously, I’ve gotten to learn under a bunch of really good guys, players, coaches. So, I’ve always tried to treat the weeks the same, and it’s no different this week.”

Stidham will be thrown into the fire Sunday, as the Raiders are set to welcome the red-hot 49ers who arguably boast the league’s best defense. San Francisco already secured the NFC West title, but it surely will keep its foot on the gas with seeding implications on the line this weekend.

The 26-year-old Auburn product is welcoming the challenge of going up against the elite, Nick Bosa-led unit.