Bruins’ Brad Marchand ‘Not Happy’ With Play This Season

Brad Marchand returned to the Boston Bruins a month ahead of schedule from double-hip surgery, had 21 points going into Thursday’s game and potted a goal in the eventual shootout loss to the Los Angeles Kings.

But it’s still not enough for the forward.

The Bruins blew a two-goal lead after some sloppy work on the power play. Marchand’s frustrations clearly were beginning to boil over and he tried to take them out on Phillip Danault before going to the penalty box for roughing with just over a minute left in overtime.

“I was just mad,” Marchand told reporters after the game. “It would have been nice if the ref didn’t get in the way.”

Prior to that Marchand couldn’t end the game with a two-on-one with Patrice Bergeron.

Despite having a goal in the game and snapping his four-game pointless streak, and playing at an elite level this season, Marchand still isn’t happy with how he’s playing.

“At times, I’ll extend my shift where in the past, I could hang on to pucks when I’m tired. right now, I’m not able to do that,” Marchand told reporters. “Once I get tired, it affects me for a few shifts. It’s one thing (coach Jim Montgomery has) talked to me about a couple times, just shortening up my shifts and making sure a long one doesn’t affect the next three or four and throw me out of synch there. I’m not too worried. It’s been a little bit of a tough stretch. But there’s been multiple games where our line’s going to have multiple goals. There’s times when everything goes in. There’s times when nothing goes in. That’s part of it. Just got to stick with it.