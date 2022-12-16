Taylor Hall Feels ‘Lots To Correct’ For Bruins After Loss To Kings

The outcome didn’t tip in the favor of the Boston Bruins on Thursday night as they lost to the Los Angeles Kings in a shootout at TD Garden.

And even if the Bruins came out on the winning side, forward Taylor Hall believes Boston still would have been left unsatisfied.

After all, the Bruins coughed up a two-goal lead in the third period and couldn’t capitalize on a late power-play opportunity to get dealt just their second loss on home ice this season.

“Playing five-on-five in their end,” Hall told reporters what he felt the Bruins got away from in the third frame, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “We’re such a good cycle team and we didn’t really come to that. Obviously, we had some power-play chances that went by the wayside. It was such a recipe (for a loss).

“Even if we win that in a shootout, there’s lots for us to correct and lots for us to get back to the drawing board with.”

Like Bruins coach Jim Montgomery, Hall sensed frustration, not complacency by the Bruins in the final period of regulation.

Hall, who notched his 12th goal of the season in the loss, also felt the Bruins were a little disjointed after returning home from their road trip earlier this week and not having much practice time to work out any kinks. Hall added that the team didn’t take advantage of its depth, too.