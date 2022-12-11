Giants Shoot Themselves In Foot With Two Incredibly Embarrassing Plays

It’s difficult to beat the Philadelphia Eagles when everything is going right, and even more difficult when a team is hindered by embarrassing self-inflicted wounds like the New York Giants were in their Week 14 game Sunday.

The first of two such plays came from Giants safety Julian Love with 12:14 left in the first half. Big Blue’s defense forced Jalen Hurts and company into a fourth-and-7 situation from the New York 41-yard line, but Hurts was able to convert on what proved to be a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith due to Love’s miscue. The defensive back mind-numbingly overran the high-arching throw down the sideline.

It was even more notable given that it came on fourth down, so all Love had to do was knock down the ball rather than try to let it fall in his lap. The error closely resembled the well-known “Minneapolis Miracle,” but for all the wrong reasons.

Check it out:

That touchdown helped the Eagles extend their lead to two scores before another inexplainable miscue on special teams further put the Giants in a bad position. New York punter Jamie Gillan dropped the snap before his kick and was left to kick it off the bounce. The youth football-like boot went all of 15 yards, set the Eagles up in favorable field position and Philadelphia scored another touchdown on the next play.

The Giants last month in one punt. pic.twitter.com/FnXc3lzLJg — Will Manso (@WillManso) December 11, 2022

The Giants certainly will have to turn it around should they hope to keep their playoff hopes alive.