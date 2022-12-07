How Brian Daboll Reacted To Giants Voicing Frustration On Twitter

The New York Giants couldn’t have asked for a better start to their season, but things have started to unravel over the last month.

The Giants have lost or tied four of their last five games, falling to 7-4-1 and essentially eliminating themselves from contention in the NFC East. Though they currently are holding onto a playoff spot, four of their final five games come against NFC playoff contenders and three of those five come against the top two seeds in the conference — the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings.

The outlook on New York’s season has gotten a bit murky with all of this, and has been exacerbated by some recent comments by Giants players.

Tae Crowder, a linebacker who started eight games before being relegated to special teams duty in New York’s 20-20 tie with the Washington Commanders, and Rodarius Williams, a defensive back who played zero snaps in the tie, both took to Twitter to vent their frustrations.

Crowder took the simple approach, tweeting, “Free Me,” following the game. Williams was more emotional, tweeting, “Ima jus sleep this off Bcus this can’t be real rn” with a broken heart emoji. Following that up with a now-deleted tweet, saying, “I’m trying stay afloat it’s hard no lie I jus swallowed the hardest pill of my life!”

Asked how he would address the situation with his team, head coach Brian Daboll had a simple response.

“Private conversations,” Daboll said, per The New York Post. “Each week, we sit down, we talk — the defensive guys and I, and we figure out who we think we want in there for that particular week. The guys that were in there this week were the guys we wanted in there.”