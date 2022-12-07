How Buck Showalter Reacted After Rangers Signed Jacob deGrom

New York Mets manager Buck Showalter has no harsh feelings after Jacob deGrom’s free agency decision led him to the Texas Rangers.

deGrom, 34, ended his nine-year tenure with the Mets, where he previously had spent the entirety of his major league career, and signed a five-year, $185 million contract with the Rangers. Yet, Showalter couldn’t be happier for deGrom.

In fact, when asked, Showalter vouched for several members within the Rangers organization.

“We were happy for him and his family,” Showalter told reporters at MLB Winter Meetings on Tuesday, per SNY video. “… It’s a good place. I know Chris Young. Played for me, he’s a good man. And I think the world of Bruce (Bochy). So, he’s moving to a good situation, and contrary to what a lot of people try — it wasn’t something that he had preordained. It was something that kind of played itself out.”

Showalter added: “It was one of those offers he couldn’t afford to pass up. And we wish him well. He’s in a good place.”

Last season, in 2022, Showalter, deGrom and the Mets fell short in the National League wild-card series against the San Diego Padres, suffering elimination after three games. As a result, deGrom made just one postseason appearance, picking up a win after going six innings while allowing two runs in Game 2.

Rest assured, Showalter is likely content with the Mets’ addition of Justin Verlander, fresh off his American League Cy Young award-winning campaign.