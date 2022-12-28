How Josh Allen Slighted Mac Jones As Bills Recruited Von Miller

Josh Allen was part of the Bills contingency that convinced Von Miller to sign in Buffalo as a free agent over the offseason.

And in the process of recruiting the future Hall of Fame pass-rusher to Western New York, Allen apparently took digs at his fellow AFC East quarterbacks.

Bills backup quarterback Matt Barkley recalled the Miller courting process in a column for The Athletic published Tuesday. According to Barkley, Allen sent a simple text to Miller that listed the three other signal-callers in the division: Zach Wilson, Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa.

“You get to play these guys six times a year,” Barkley reminisced about the offseason conversation with Miller. “Have at it. Why would you not want to come? I don’t know if that sold him or not, but it was a heavy pitch.”

Unfortunately for Miller, he only was able to play two divisional games in his debut Bills season due to a knee injury. Neither was against the Patriots, whose offense struggled mightily against Buffalo’s Miller-less defense in the Bills’ Dec. 1 win at Gillette Stadium.

But now that the aforementioned story is out, perhaps Jones will use it as bulletin-board material for New England’s regular-season finale in Buffalo. The sophomore signal-caller surely won’t be bereft of motivation, though, as the Patriots will be fighting for a playoff spot in Week 18 if they beat the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in Foxboro.