How Tua Tagovailoa Concussion Is Affecting Patriots’ Dolphins Prep

Five days out from their pivotal Week 17 matchup with Miami, the New England Patriots do not know who will be playing quarterback for the Dolphins.

Starter Tua Tagovailoa landed in concussion protocol following Miami’s 26-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, putting his availability for this week’s AFC East rematch in doubt.

There’s a chance Tagovailoa could be cleared in time for this Sunday’s game at Gillette Stadium. But with this being his third concussion of the season, the Dolphins could — and, some have argued, should — take a more cautious approach.

Tagovailoa is a perfect 4-0 against the Patriots since entering the NFL in 2020. If he cannot play Sunday, the Dolphins would turn to journeyman backup Teddy Bridgewater, who’s started 64 career games for five different franchises but never appeared in a game against New England.

Bridgewater was injured on the first play of his lone start this season but saw extensive action in two relief appearances, going 14-for-23 for 193 yards and a touchdown with one interception in a Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and 23-for-24 for 329 yards and two touchdowns with two picks in a Week 6 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Tagovailoa missed two games in October after suffering his second concussion. Bridgewater and seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson each started one, and the Dolphins lost both.

“They’ve played all three quarterbacks,” Patriots linebackers coach and defensive play-caller Steve Belichick said Tuesday in a video conference. “Not the same amount of play time, but all three of those guys have played this year. It’s a little bit up in the air whether (Tagovailoa) plays or not, so we’ve got to be ready for everyone here going into the game, and we’ll see how it plays out.