Jayden Daniels’ reported wish probably won’t come true Thursday night.

Daniels has a very good chance to be the first player drafted after the Chicago Bears go through with the expected and select Caleb Williams first overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Commanders, who sit at No. 2, also need a quarterback and will have their pick of the litter with only one player off the board.

Washington recently had virtually all of its potential first-round picks on its home turf for an unconventional pre-draft visit. And since that trip to the nation’s capital, Daniels “has told people” that in a “dream world,” he will land with either the Raiders or the Vikings on Day 1 of the draft, per The Athletic’s Dianna Russini.

Daniels’ reported interest in both of those teams checks out. Las Vegas is coached by Antonio Pierce, who worked with Daniels as an assistant at Arizona State before the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner transferred to LSU. And Minnesota boasts a very talented offense headlined by Justin Jefferson, another product of Baton Rouge.

Russini reported Daniels and the Commanders “will get past this bogey,” and the 23-year-old “is expected” to be the second player taken Thursday night. This would have a direct impact on the Patriots, who reportedly prefer Daniels over fellow top signal-caller Drake Maye.

New England wouldn’t be the only team disappointed if Daniels ends up in Washington, though. Another AFC team reportedly called the Commanders — to no avail — about potentially acquiring the No. 2 pick.