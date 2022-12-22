Patriots Hall Of Famer Calls Out Mac Jones For In-Game Outbursts

It’s one thing for media talking heads to rip Mac Jones for his vulgar in-game outbursts.

It’s another thing when a highly respected member of the New England Patriots Hall of Fame does it.

Jones in recent weeks has become increasingly emotional during games, often dropping F-bombs and yelling at various coaches, including offensive play-caller Matt Patricia. It was a real problem Sunday afternoon, as Jones’ inability to control himself cost the Patriots points during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders.

And Vince Wilfork is over it.

Appearing on NBC Sports Boston on Wednesday, the longtime Patriots defensive tackle called out Jones for his in-game behavior.

“I’m tired of that,” Wilfork said. “I’m gonna say it: I’m tired of that. You’re the leader of this team, you’re a quarterback. You can’t be frustrated every single week, every single play. I don’t care if you’re getting the play call in late, or whatever it may be.

“At the end of the day, you have to show some poise. Because you operate the ship, you’re head of the ship when you’re out there. And then you got the teammates looking at you every week, and every other play is this, that and the other. Hey, control what you can control. That’s all you can do.”