Matthew Judon Wants To Be Left Alone After Latest ‘Random’ Drug Test

Death, taxes and Matthew Judon getting “randomly” selected for a drug test.

The New England Patriots linebacker has been subject to random drug tests a few times already this season and Judon has voiced his displeasure over having to do one after he has a big performance.

Thursday was no different and Judon took to Twitter to, once again, share how unhappy he is with the NFL’s process of selecting players to drug test.

“Dear @NFLPA @NFL leave me the F alone please,” Judon tweeted with a screenshot of the text message telling him to report to the testing area. “It’s no way this is random. I take melatonin to sleep sometimes. The rest is just vibes.”

Getting a good night’s sleep is crucial and it’s clear the melatonin has helped Judon accomplish that and be a bright spot for the Patriots this season with his 14.5 sacks and 29 solo tackles.

If Judon has another big game this Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, it wouldn’t be shocking if he received another text like the one he received Thursday morning.