This Former Patriots Receiver Says He’d Return If Tom Brady Called

Tom Brady has plenty of offensive weapons in Tampa Bay, but if he needed help, a former New England Patriots wide receiver would be ready to unretire to help him out.

The Buccaneers have had a tough season so far, with inconsistencies on the offensive and defensive side of the ball leaving them far off from their dominance of the past two seasons. Brady hasn’t had all the help in the world but his play hasn’t been to his usual level either. The 45-year-old has thrown for 3,585 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. Not a bad season by any stretch, but not one that is the standard of Brady.

At the start of the season, Tampa Bay was suffering from all sorts of bad luck. Brady’s top options in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers were Russell Gage, Breshad Perriman, and the recently unretired Cole Beasley. Not a ringing endorsement. Thankfully for the Buccaneers, Chris Godwin and Mike Evans have been good to go for the majority of the games since then but that doesn’t mean Brady wouldn’t have liked help.

Former Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola appeared on “The Herd” on Wednesday and was asked by host Colin Cowherd if he’d be willing to step out of retirement if Brady came calling.

Amendola’s response shouldn’t come as a surprise to Patriots fans.

“Absolutely,” Amendola told Cowherd. “Tom’s done a lot for me and if he needs me, I’d always play for Tom. You know I’m happy not playing. I got enough football, I played for 14 years in the NFL. Played a lot of football. My knees feel better on Monday this year watching football from the couch. But of course, if Tom called, yeah, definitely I’d have to go back. If he summoned me out of retirement.”

After playing five seasons together and winning two Super Bowl Championships, the bond is strong enough to bring the 37-year-old back to football if Brady needed him. That’s a relationship that runs deep.